Fan's horse punch turned into art

A Newcastle artist has painted the moment a man punched a horse after a Tyne-Wear derby.
The painting is part of a new exhibition in which artist Sam Wood wants to showcase the "best and the worst" of Newcastle.
In 2013 NUFC fan Barry Rogerson was jailed for punching the animal following a 3-0 Sunderland win.
06 Sep 2018
