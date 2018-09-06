Fan's horse punch turned into art
A Newcastle artist has painted the moment a man punched a horse after a Tyne-Wear derby.

The painting is part of a new exhibition in which artist Sam Wood wants to showcase the "best and the worst" of Newcastle.

In 2013 NUFC fan Barry Rogerson was jailed for punching the animal following a 3-0 Sunderland win.

