Great North runners got to 'keep gannin'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Great North Run as told by YouTube star Korean Billy

Are you training for the Great North Run?

If so Korean Billy is helping everyone prepare for the event by taking us through the route.

In this video, the YouTuber goes through the half-marathon's key moments and uses some Geordie slang along the way.

Watch live coverage of the 2018 Great North Run on Sunday 9 September from 09:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC website.

  • 06 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Fulfilling a Great North Run dream