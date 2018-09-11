Veteran begins new life as a barista

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gateshead veteran starts new life as a barista
A veteran who spent 17 years serving in the British army has started a new career on civvy street.
Craig Purvis, from Gateshead, has set up his own mobile business in the North East - The Poppy Coffee Pot.
The Royal Engineer served in the likes of Iraq, Afghanistan and South Sudan, before leaving to spend more time with his daughter.
After teaching himself coffee making, his ambition is to help his former colleagues by training them too.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window