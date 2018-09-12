Parents welcome stalking murder report

Video

The parents of Alice Ruggles, who was murdered by her stalker ex-boyfriend, have broadly welcomed a report which criticises the way some Northumbria Police offices acted.

The 24-year-old was killed by her former boyfriend Trimaan Dhillon after he broke into her Gateshead flat in October 2016.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said two officers had cases of misconduct to answer while another performed unsatisfactorily.

Northumbria Police has apologised.