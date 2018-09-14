Shearer gatecrashes Wrighty's interview

Media player
Alan Shearer gatecrashes Ian Wright's interview twice
Alan Shearer gatecrashed an interview Ian Wright was giving ahead of Newcastle United's game against Arsenal on Saturday.
The Magpies face the Gunners at 15:00 at St James' Park on 15 September.
14 Sep 2018
