TV cameras witnessed planning boss murder

A man who shot dead a planning officer in view of TV cameras to protect an illegally built bungalow has died in a care home a year after being freed.

Albert Dryden gunned down Derwentside Council planning officer Harry Collinson in Butsfield, County Durham, in June 1991.

He was convicted of murder and the attempted murder of a solicitor.

He was also convicted of wounding a police officer and BBC journalist Tony Belmont.

Dryden was released from prison last year after suffering a stroke.