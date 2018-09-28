Choir 'makes me feel safe'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gateshead choir welcomes adults with learning difficulties
Singers with the Sounds Good to Me choir say they enjoy the supportive environment it provides.
The group meets at the Sage Gateshead on Wednesdays and is for adults with learning difficulties who can learn songs one line at a time.
One of the group, Stephen Nicol, says music is a very important part of his life and he enjoys meeting new people and making friends.
He said: "Having a group of people that you can feel safe and in an environment where no one is going to criticise you for your singing."
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45675987/gateshead-choir-welcomes-adults-with-learning-difficultiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window