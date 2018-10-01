The challenge of moving 25,000 books

Media player
Gateshead charity moving home along with 25,000 books
Gateshead-based charity Borderline Books is packing up thousands of books after being given notice to leave its premises.
It distributes titles to adults and children, such as prisoners and domestic abuse survivors across the country. Gateshead Council is working with the charity to find an alternative home.
It has given away 62,000 books in the past seven years.
01 Oct 2018
