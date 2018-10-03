NUFC academy vs Special Olympics players

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle United academy vs Tyneside Special Olympics
Young players from Newcastle United's academy and Special Olympics footballers have joined forces for a project.
Each month they develop their skills through a shared love of football, focusing on the physical and psychological areas of the sport.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45738725/newcastle-united-academy-vs-tyneside-special-olympicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window