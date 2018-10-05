Figures remember WWI fallen soldiers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cathedral silhouettes remember World War One fallen
Transparent silhouettes have been installed at Durham Cathedral to remember soldiers who did not come home from World War One.
The figures are in the pews and in the Durham Light Infantry chapel for the There But Not There exhibition.
Clarissa Cahill, from the cathedral, said: "I think people have found the installation really poignant."
05 Oct 2018
