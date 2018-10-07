'I'm not alone in the infinite void'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Forest school uses the great outdoors to aid education

The Clarty Commandos is forest school for children who are not in mainstream education.

Based at Howick Hall in Northumberland, the group uses the great outdoors to help educate children with special needs or who suffer extreme stress and anxiety.

It was created by Mark Tuff, the father of an autistic teenager, after seeing his own child struggle in school.

  • 07 Oct 2018