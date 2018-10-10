Tyne Bridge celebrates 90 years

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The iconic Tyne Bridge turns 90
It's exactly nine decades since King George V opened the Tyne Bridge, which links Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead.
Built of thousands of tonnes of steel, it later became a prototype for the Sydney Harbour Bridge and was updated to Grade II* listed status earlier this year.
But how many rivets does it have?
-
10 Oct 2018
