Photos show plastic pollution in sea

Video

Photos on the Shields Ferry are highlighting the issue of plastic pollution in our seas.

They are part of a temporary installation called Clean Up Isle Sea.

Jay Smith, who took the photographs, said: “Clean Up Isle Sea asks people to question damage that we have done to our coastline by contrasting wide seascapes with close up images of waste becoming embedded within our environment.

“It is time we got together to clean up and also stay on top of the problems that have been created. I want people to go away and find out more about the issue, and what they can do to make a difference.”