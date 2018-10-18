'I managed to see there was a way out'
Active Steps boxing class helps on road to recovery

People who use a boxing club have been talking about the impact it has had on their lives.

The weekly drop-in Active Steps sessions at Hild Bede East gym at Durham University have helped Donald Wheatley, who has been in jail 18 times for violence and homelessness.

Many participants are within the probation system or supported housing and are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.

