Autistic boy starts Lego club for other children
Ten-year-old Blake has fulfilled his dream of setting up a Lego club for youngsters with autism.
He finds playing with the bricks calming and wanted to provide something for other children in Sunderland.
He said: "If they're like me and have autism it just kind of helps them pass the time."
24 Oct 2018
