'Don't judge me because I wear a hijab'
Three Muslim women from Sunderland discuss the hijab

Three Muslim women have come together to discuss the stigma surrounding the hijab.

It comes after student Mariam Khattab received so much abuse on the streets of Sunderland she made the decision to stop wearing the headscarf.

  • 29 Oct 2018
