'I believe in them and they believe in me'

Nine-year-old Layla Searby started horse riding to help control her anger.

She has has PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections) and is one of several youngsters who receive help at Washington Riding Centre.

The centre holds pony care days to help children with various learning difficulties.

They learn life skills such as hard work, patience and teamwork.