Byker charity children's bike giveaway
Video

Byker charity donates 90 revamped bicycles to children

A charity in Byker has given away 90 bikes to families who otherwise would struggle to afford them.

Recyke y'Byke has a team of more than 40 volunteers.

To fund their charitable work they fix up and sell bikes that would have ended up in landfill.

  • 04 Nov 2018
