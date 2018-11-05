Media player
Tyneside teenager living with two autistic brothers
Teenager Caitlin Simm says living with two autistic brothers can be tough.
The 13-year-old says she enjoys spending time with Jack and Jake but is grateful for the support she receives from a Tyneside charity.
Pathways 4 All in Benton provides leisure and social opportunities for children with disabilities and additional needs, and also runs a sibling group providing activities for their brothers and sisters.
05 Nov 2018
