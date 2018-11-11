Actress who fundraised for funeral dies
Video

Actress shares heartbreak at terminal cancer diagnosis

A terminally ill woman who raised nearly £7,000 for her own funeral after being given weeks to live has died.

Shirley Hellyar, 40, from Glasgow, describes how she thought she had beaten cancer and travelled to Newcastle to celebrate only to be given the terminal diagnosis.

She died on Wednesday, two days before the release of her film debut in a Netflix production called Outlaw King.

