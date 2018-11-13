'It's not easy losing a dad aged 10'

Video

Meet the two 11-year-old boys who have learnt to open up following the loss of a family member.

Ryan and Josh, both from Northumberland, lost a father and grandfather to cancer.

Thanks to the child bereavement service at St Oswald's Hospice in Newcastle, the two friends have learnt to talk about their feelings.

Children in Need funds therapist Beth Gregan, who helps young people cope with the death of a loved one.