Helping asylum seekers settle in

Women introducing asylum seekers to South Tyneside
Mentor a Mum is a project where parenting is the common theme in helping refugees and asylum seekers feel welcome in UK communities.
It sees women from South Tyneside offering advice to mothers from overseas, who are new to the area, about things like shops, public transport and schools.
The goal is for families to be integrated into communities smoothly.
18 Nov 2018
