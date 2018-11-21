PM pressed on UAE after student jailed
Theresa May asked about fate of Matthew Hedges at PMQs

A British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew Hedges, a PhD student at Durham University, has been in custody for more than six months but has always insisted he's innocent.

The former chair of the foreign affairs select committee, the MP Crispin Blunt, raised the case at PMQs.

