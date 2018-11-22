Sam Fender on Springsteen and pasties
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sam Fender reveals love of Bruce Springsteen and Greggs

If you've listened to Sam Fender's music, you'll know he's no basic millennial - in fact, he doesn't believe in the word.

The up-and-coming North Shields artist made the BBC Sounds of 2018 list and his latest track became Radio 1's Tune of the Week.

Now Sam has opened up to us about his takeaways, music and life.

  • 22 Nov 2018