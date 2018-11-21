Briton on spy charges: UAE 'are sending a signal'

Video

A British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew Hedges, who's a PhD student at Durham University, has been in custody for more than six months, but has always insisted he's innocent.

MP Bob Seely sits on the Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee. He tells Radio 4's World at One that jailing Mr Hedges "is a clear message to other academics, journalists and civic activists to be more careful about the subjects they look in to."