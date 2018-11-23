Jailed academic 'suffering panic attacks'
UAE spy row: Jailed academic 'suffering panic attacks'

Jailed academic Matthew Hedges is suffering from panic attacks and is "absolutely terrified" at prospect of serving a life sentence in the UAE, his wife Daniela Tejada tells BBC Breakfast.

  • 23 Nov 2018
