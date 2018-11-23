Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UAE spy row: Jailed academic 'suffering panic attacks'
Jailed academic Matthew Hedges is suffering from panic attacks and is "absolutely terrified" at prospect of serving a life sentence in the UAE, his wife Daniela Tejada tells BBC Breakfast.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46316215/uae-spy-row-jailed-academic-suffering-panic-attacksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window