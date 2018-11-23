UAE 'studying clemency request' in spy row

Media player
Matthew Hedges spying row: UAE 'studying clemency request'
The UAE's ambassador in London has defended the conviction of a British student on a spying charge in Dubai - but says he is hopeful there can be an "amicable solution" in the case.
Matthew Hedges, 31, a political scientist at Durham University who is originally from Exeter, denied spying and said he had been researching his PhD.
Sulaiman Almazroui confirmed a request for clemency from Hedges' family was being considered by the UAE government.
23 Nov 2018
