UAE 'studying clemency request' in spy row

Video

The UAE's ambassador in London has defended the conviction of a British student on a spying charge in Dubai - but says he is hopeful there can be an "amicable solution" in the case.

Matthew Hedges, 31, a political scientist at Durham University who is originally from Exeter, denied spying and said he had been researching his PhD.

Sulaiman Almazroui confirmed a request for clemency from Hedges' family was being considered by the UAE government.