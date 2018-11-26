UK 'has seen no evidence for spying claim'
Jeremy Hunt: UK 'has seen no evidence for UAE spying claim'

The UK has seen no evidence to support the United Arab Emirates' accusations against British academic Matthew Hedges, Jeremy Hunt has said.

Mr Hedges, 31, was jailed for spying in the UAE, which he denied.

The foreign secretary said the UK wanted to thank the UAE for pardoning him, but added: "We've made it very clear for a number of months now that we've seen no basis in these allegations."

