Stockpiling over no-deal Brexit concerns
Newcastle couple stockpile food over no-deal Brexit fear

A Newcastle couple are stockpiling food because they are worried about supplies if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Claire Nally and Tim Hood say it is a "little bit of insurance" and they are "planning in the same way as you might for winter weather".

But Conservative Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it was "project fear" and "goods will continue to come and go as they have before".

  • 29 Nov 2018
