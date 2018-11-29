SAFC player takes over press conference

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SAFC player Bali Mumba takes over Jack Ross' press conference
Today's press conference at Sunderland's Academy of Light surprised the journalists in attendance.
Jack Ross' media preview ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup second round at Walsall was hijacked by midfielder Bali Mumba.
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46390185/safc-player-bali-mumba-takes-over-jack-ross-press-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window