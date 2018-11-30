Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stanley town centre mob of youths attacks officers
Police faced down mob of about 100 youths, some of whom attacked with bricks and fireworks, it has emerged.
A Police Community Support Officer was also punched in the face during the disorder in Stanley, County Durham, earlier this month.
Since the attack, the force has set up a text message service which will alert parents when there is trouble in the town centre, telling them to collect their teenagers.
30 Nov 2018
