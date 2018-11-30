'Without him there wouldn't be Lumley FC'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North East Unsung Hero 2018: Lumley FC coach wins award
A coach who has championed grassroots football in his community has won this year's BBC North East & Cumbria Unsung Hero award.
Gary Brown was a keen footballer, but had to give up playing in his teens when he was diagnosed with Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic disease that affects his mobility.
He was instrumental in setting up Lumley FC and coaches the junior teams.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46406823/north-east-unsung-hero-2018-lumley-fc-coach-wins-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window