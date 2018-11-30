'Without him there wouldn't be Lumley FC'
Video

North East Unsung Hero 2018: Lumley FC coach wins award

A coach who has championed grassroots football in his community has won this year's BBC North East & Cumbria Unsung Hero award.

Gary Brown was a keen footballer, but had to give up playing in his teens when he was diagnosed with Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic disease that affects his mobility.

He was instrumental in setting up Lumley FC and coaches the junior teams.

