Sam Fender wins Brits Critics' Choice award

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender has won the Brits Critics' Choice award, so he is one to watch out for next year.

The 24-year-old from North Shields beat Lewis Capaldi and Mahalia to the prize.

The award is given to an artist who the critics think will be a "future star" in the UK record industry. Previous winners include Adele and Sam Smith.

  • 07 Dec 2018
