Animal shelter appeals for heating help

Newcastle Cat & Dog Shelter appeal aims to keep animals warm
When you put your heating on tonight, spare a thought for these animals.
Heating Newcastle Cat & Dog Shelter costs £26,000 a year, with each of the 142 kennels and pens needing £185.28 to stay warm.
The charity's Heat a Home fundraising campaign appeals for donations to pay towards the costs, as well as unwanted blankets, bedding and carpet.
09 Dec 2018
