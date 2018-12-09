Animal shelter appeals for heating help
Video

Newcastle Cat & Dog Shelter appeal aims to keep animals warm

When you put your heating on tonight, spare a thought for these animals.

Heating Newcastle Cat & Dog Shelter costs £26,000 a year, with each of the 142 kennels and pens needing £185.28 to stay warm.

The charity's Heat a Home fundraising campaign appeals for donations to pay towards the costs, as well as unwanted blankets, bedding and carpet.

