Video

CCTV footage has been released of a 50-second smash-and-grab raid which saw thieves flee with £300,000 of jewellery from a Newcastle shop.

After staff opened the door to a man posing as a customer, three others rushed into Sunny Jewellers in the West End of the city.

The gang ran off when smoke alarms were activated.

Shah Almaruf, of Middleton Avenue, Oldham; Usman Khan, of Newton Road, Birmingham; and Ali Askhor, of Sherwood Street, Oldham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob following the incident in May.

Shahzad Farooq, of Durham Road, Birmingham, and Samantha Farrell-Blake, of Wynn Street, also Birmingham, denied the same charge but were convicted following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

They will all be sentenced in February.