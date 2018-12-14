Netflix documentary on SAFC's relegation

Media player
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Netflix follows SAFC relegation
In Netflix's latest documentary, film crews followed the worst season in Sunderland AFC's history.
Misery and footballing torture is relived through the series, documenting their Championship relegation season of 2017-18.
Made by fans from production company Fulwell 73, Sunderland 'Til I Die is available worldwide from Friday 14 December.
14 Dec 2018
