'It's good to give'

A six-year-old boy born with just a small part of his brain has handed out gifts at a hospital to say thank you for his care.

Noah Wall, from Abbeytown, near Silloth, in Cumbria, had severe hydrocephalus in the womb and was born with 2% of his brain.

Despite a slim chance of survival he pulled through thanks to the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle.

As a thank you he brought hundreds of gifts for staff and patients.