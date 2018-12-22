Workshops bid for plastic-free Christmas
Christmas plastic workshop to help reduce festive waste

Cutting plastic waste has been a key theme of 2018 and Christmas is a time when the amount thrown away increases.

Emmajo Haslam runs plastic-free Christmas workshops for her community in Whitley Bay.

She provides information and tips for those looking to reduce their Christmas waste and use less plastic over the festive period.

