Volunteers hand out presents to homeless on Newcastle streets
Volunteers handed out more than 100 Christmas gifts to homeless people in Newcastle.
In below-freezing temperatures volunteers from Destiny Streetworx gave out hot food and drinks as well as gifts.
The charity held a shoebox appeal and was inundated with donations of clothes, such as socks, gloves, hats, scarves, underwear as well as toiletries and sleeping bags.
21 Dec 2018
