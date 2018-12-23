Media player
South Shields pantomime casts hearing-impaired signing sheep
A hearing-impaired actor has taken on quite a different role in this year's pantomime at The Customs House in South Shields.
Charlie Raine, from Sunderland, is playing Cutlet the signing sheep in Beauty and the Beast.
In her role, the 26-year-old speaks sign-supported English on stage as well as twerking and rapping.
She said she hopes audiences will be able to pick up signs as she says them on stage.
