Is this the world's happiest postman?
Scott Richards says he has a few nicknames - the world's happiest postman and the singing postman among them.
He has done the rounds in Morpeth in Northumberland for 15 years and a recent social media post praised him as "fabulous".
He said: "It's absolutely great being a postman in the prettiest town on earth and I just couldn't ask for any better."
21 Dec 2018
