Race to find new heart for baby Carter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carter Cookson: Boy needs new heart within five weeks
Chris and Sarah Cookson's son Carter needs a heart transplant.
The couple from South Shields have started a campaign to find their son a donor organ.
Using the hashtag #FindAHeartForCarter their appeal on Facebook has been shared thousands of times.
-
08 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46801698/carter-cookson-boy-needs-new-heart-within-five-weeksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window