Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle premature babies' fathers helped by group
A support group has helped more than 50 fathers of premature babies since it started.
It's one of the first of its kind and was set up after Royal Victoria Infirmary neonatal nurse Matt Cray realised none of the 196 neonatal units in the UK had any specific support for dads.
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46823639/newcastle-premature-babies-fathers-helped-by-groupRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window