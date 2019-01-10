Support group for dads of premature babies
Newcastle premature babies' fathers helped by group

A support group has helped more than 50 fathers of premature babies since it started.

It's one of the first of its kind and was set up after Royal Victoria Infirmary neonatal nurse Matt Cray realised none of the 196 neonatal units in the UK had any specific support for dads.

