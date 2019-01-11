Bunting bid for briefs, bras and boxers
Video

Newcastle University students appeal for donations of underwear

An appeal for knickers to raise awareness of sexual assault and consent has been launched by a Newcastle University student society.

It wants fellow students to donate clean underwear to display around campus

The move was sparked by the #ThisIsNotConsent Twitter campaign.

