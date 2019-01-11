Bunting bid for briefs, bras and boxers

Media player
Newcastle University students appeal for donations of underwear
An appeal for knickers to raise awareness of sexual assault and consent has been launched by a Newcastle University student society.
It wants fellow students to donate clean underwear to display around campus
The move was sparked by the #ThisIsNotConsent Twitter campaign.
11 Jan 2019
