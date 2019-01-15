Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunderland Royal Hospital shoes bring back memories
Reminiscing is at the core of these sessions for dementia patients in Sunderland.
Chaplain Linda Longstaff uses shoes and their relation to famous musicals to help people remember their youth.
During the meetings, music is played, prompting patients to share their memories.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46884689/sunderland-royal-hospital-shoes-bring-back-memoriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window