'I had the time of my life'
Sunderland Royal Hospital shoes bring back memories

Reminiscing is at the core of these sessions for dementia patients in Sunderland.

Chaplain Linda Longstaff uses shoes and their relation to famous musicals to help people remember their youth.

During the meetings, music is played, prompting patients to share their memories.

  • 15 Jan 2019