Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carter Cookson: Parents trying to find a heart for their son
The parents of Carter Cookson have held a vigil in South Shields to raise awareness of their son's need for a transplant.
Born on Boxing Day, Carter suffered three cardiac arrests and has been kept alive by a machine.
His parents now say they could have only "hours" left with their son unless he gets a new heart.
-
17 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46913257/carter-cookson-parents-trying-to-find-a-heart-for-their-sonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window