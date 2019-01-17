'We've got hours, maybe a day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carter Cookson: Parents trying to find a heart for their son

The parents of Carter Cookson have held a vigil in South Shields to raise awareness of their son's need for a transplant.

Born on Boxing Day, Carter suffered three cardiac arrests and has been kept alive by a machine.

His parents now say they could have only "hours" left with their son unless he gets a new heart.

  • 17 Jan 2019