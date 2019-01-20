How front-line staff cope with trauma

Video

For people on the front-line, witnessing a distressing scene can have an effect on their mental health.

Junior doctor Matt Walton made a film to encourage people to talk about the effect a traumatic incident has had on them and encourage them to be more open about their feelings.

You can watch more on this story and see others share their experiences on Inside Out on BBC One in the North East and Cumbria at 19:30 GMT on 21 January.