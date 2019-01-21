UKIP member quiet over beheading comments

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UKIP member Kenneth Allen quiet over "beheading" comments
A UKIP member who called for a campaigner to be beheaded has refused to explain himself.
Kenneth Allen said Gina Miller, who campaigned for MPs to vote on Article 50, should have her head cut off and put outside Buckingham Palace.
Challenged by the BBC, he refused to answer questions about that and about why he said a "full pig" should have been thrown at a mosque in Blackpool.
You can watch Inside Out on Monday 21 January at 19:30 on BBC One in the North East and Cumbria.
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46938054/ukip-member-kenneth-allen-quiet-over-beheading-commentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window