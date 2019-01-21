UKIP member quiet over beheading comments

Video

A UKIP member who called for a campaigner to be beheaded has refused to explain himself.

Kenneth Allen said Gina Miller, who campaigned for MPs to vote on Article 50, should have her head cut off and put outside Buckingham Palace.

Challenged by the BBC, he refused to answer questions about that and about why he said a "full pig" should have been thrown at a mosque in Blackpool.

