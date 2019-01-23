The boy who loves washing machines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy, seven, obsessed with washing machines

Gabriel is seven-years-old, has autism and is obsessed with washing machines.

He likes using his family's so much that their machines often break from overuse and need to be replaced.

His parents often take him to his local launderette in Middlesbrough after school as a treat.

  • 23 Jan 2019