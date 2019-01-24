Magpies crest could 'sell for £30,000'
Giant Newcastle United crest for sale after years of storage

Newcastle United fans will get the chance to own a huge piece of the club's history after it was rescued by a furniture restorer.

Rob Etherson, owner of The Yard Makers in North Shields, plans on auctioning the 13ft (4m) long crest next month.

Experts anticipate it could sell for up to £30,000.

